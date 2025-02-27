Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Position Increased by Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CGC Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 366.7% during the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 332.9% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Duke Energy Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE DUK opened at $116.34 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.67. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $90.09 and a twelve month high of $121.25. The stock has a market cap of $89.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.50.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 14.90%. Equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.045 per share. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 73.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $122.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.62.

About Duke Energy

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

See Also

