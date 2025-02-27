Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Major Shareholder Sells $13,824,956.93 in Stock

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 182,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total value of $13,824,956.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,310,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,415,408.94. This represents a 7.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 24th, Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 262,537 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.77, for a total transaction of $19,629,891.49.

On Friday, February 21st, Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 291,707 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $22,674,385.11.

Dutch Bros Stock Performance

Shares of BROS stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $76.17. 2,052,106 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,082,382. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 224.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.31. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.85 and a 12 month high of $86.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Dutch Bros from $51.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Dutch Bros from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.83.

Institutional Trading of Dutch Bros

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Dutch Bros in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Dutch Bros by 638.6% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

About Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

Featured Stories

