Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.180-1.210 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.200. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Easterly Government Properties also updated its FY25 guidance to $1.18 to $1.21 EPS.

Easterly Government Properties Stock Performance

Easterly Government Properties stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.31. 352,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,311,610. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.44. Easterly Government Properties has a twelve month low of $10.45 and a twelve month high of $14.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 62.81 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.01.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $78.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.49 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Easterly Government Properties Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is 588.89%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Easterly Government Properties from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Easterly Government Properties

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Darrell W. Crate purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.91 per share, for a total transaction of $109,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,870,835.89. The trade was a 6.19 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly’s experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.