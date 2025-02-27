Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Shares Acquired by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,218 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Eastman Kodak were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Eastman Kodak by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,956,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,233,000 after purchasing an additional 20,731 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Kodak by 3.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,528,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,217,000 after purchasing an additional 57,487 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Eastman Kodak by 7.4% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 940,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,438,000 after buying an additional 64,680 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Eastman Kodak by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 417,758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after buying an additional 75,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Eastman Kodak by 75.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 222,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 95,402 shares during the last quarter. 33.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Eastman Kodak news, Director Michael Sileck bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.02 per share, with a total value of $70,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 107,940 shares in the company, valued at $757,738.80. The trade was a 10.21 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Philippe D. Katz purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 170,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,169. The trade was a 3.66 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 23.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of KODK opened at $7.13 on Thursday. Eastman Kodak has a 52-week low of $3.46 and a 52-week high of $8.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.94. The company has a market capitalization of $573.25 million, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 3.66.

Eastman Kodak Company engages in the provision of hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, and entertainment markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Print, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand.

