ECB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECBK) CFO Purchases $19,453.50 in Stock

ECB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECBK – Get Free Report) CFO Brandon Lavertu purchased 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.41 per share, for a total transaction of $19,453.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $667,903.50. The trade was a 3.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Brandon Lavertu also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ECB Bancorp alerts:

On Monday, February 24th, Brandon Lavertu purchased 1,828 shares of ECB Bancorp stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.45 per share, for a total transaction of $26,414.60.

ECB Bancorp Stock Performance

ECBK opened at $14.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.13 million, a P/E ratio of 31.30 and a beta of 0.70. ECB Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.39 and a 12-month high of $15.75.

Institutional Trading of ECB Bancorp

ECB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ECBK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ECB Bancorp had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 2.40%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Castalian Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ECB Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,279,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in ECB Bancorp by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 30,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 5,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC boosted its stake in ECB Bancorp by 2.2% during the third quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 109,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.27% of the company’s stock.

ECB Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ECB Bancorp, Inc operating as a holding company for Everett Co-operative Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including certificate of deposit accounts, IRAs, money market accounts, savings accounts, demand deposit accounts, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ECB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.