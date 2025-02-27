Ecommerce Stocks To Keep An Eye On – February 25th

Walmart, Colgate-Palmolive, and Carter’s are the three Ecommerce stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Ecommerce stocks represent shares in companies that primarily conduct their business online, selling goods and services through digital platforms. These stocks are often associated with firms that leverage technology, innovative marketing strategies, and advanced logistics networks to meet changing consumer behavior in the digital age. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Ecommerce stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

WMT traded up $3.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $97.17. 20,005,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,351,750. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.89. The stock has a market cap of $780.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.33, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.55. Walmart has a 1-year low of $58.18 and a 1-year high of $105.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

CL stock traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $91.97. 2,753,508 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,837,930. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $85.32 and a 12 month high of $109.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.44.

Carter’s (CRI)

Carter’s, Inc. engages in the business of brand marketing of young children’s apparel. It operates through the following segments: the United States (US) Retail, US Wholesale, and International. The US Retail segment includes selling products through retail stores and ecommerce websites. The US Wholesale segment focuses on wholesale partners.

Shares of NYSE:CRI traded down $8.56 on Tuesday, reaching $43.50. 3,450,557 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 993,838. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Carter’s has a twelve month low of $42.55 and a twelve month high of $88.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.36 and a 200-day moving average of $58.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.21.

