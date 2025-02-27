Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Edison International were worth $6,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,549,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,834,774,000 after purchasing an additional 224,337 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Edison International by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,800,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,898,638,000 after buying an additional 1,741,835 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Edison International by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,620,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $835,142,000 after buying an additional 210,461 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Edison International by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,620,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $209,191,000 after buying an additional 32,391 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 1.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,340,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $203,801,000 after acquiring an additional 28,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Edison International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim cut Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Edison International from $71.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Edison International from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Edison International in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edison International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.11.

Edison International Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $52.62 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.87. Edison International has a twelve month low of $49.06 and a twelve month high of $88.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.90.

Edison International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 7th were given a $0.8275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 7th. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.29%. Edison International’s payout ratio is 97.07%.

Edison International Profile

(Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.