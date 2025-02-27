Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.80-$0.86 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.445-$4.510 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.52 billion. Elanco Animal Health also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.800-0.860 EPS.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Performance

NYSE ELAN traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $11.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,161,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,840,683. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.06. Elanco Animal Health has a 1-year low of $10.20 and a 1-year high of $18.80.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Elanco Animal Health had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ELAN shares. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Leerink Partners began coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group decreased their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.57.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ELAN

About Elanco Animal Health

(Get Free Report)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.