Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.100-3.250 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.2 billion-$2.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.2 billion.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Enovis from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of Enovis stock opened at $40.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.28 and a beta of 1.94. Enovis has a twelve month low of $38.27 and a twelve month high of $63.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.34.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $560.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.14 million. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 4.39% and a negative net margin of 5.95%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enovis will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufactures and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

