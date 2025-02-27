Enthusiast Gaming (TSE:EGLX) Stock Price Down 4% – What’s Next?

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (TSE:EGLX – Get Free Report) was down 4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 89,528 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 66,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Enthusiast Gaming Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.07, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.53.

About Enthusiast Gaming

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc, an integrated gaming entertainment company, engages in the media, content, entertainment and esports, and subscription businesses in the United States, Canada, England and Wales, and internationally. It owns and operates approximately 50 websites that contain news, reviews, videos, live streams, and other video-gaming related content, and casual games.

