Equity Investment Corp Cuts Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Equity Investment Corp reduced its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,723,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,114 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp comprises 3.1% of Equity Investment Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Equity Investment Corp owned about 0.17% of U.S. Bancorp worth $130,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1,088.9% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 222.7% during the 3rd quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:USB opened at $45.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.77. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $37.81 and a 1-year high of $53.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 52.77%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $1,427,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,749,006.10. This represents a 23.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,451 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.65, for a total value of $1,022,140.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,440,751.55. This represents a 9.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 219,812 shares of company stock valued at $10,385,665 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $49.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.21.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

