Equity Investment Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Equity Investment Corp lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,951 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF worth $2,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VUSB. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $225,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000.
Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of BATS VUSB opened at $49.84 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.73.
About Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF
The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.
