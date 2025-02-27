Eric Venker Sells 100,000 Shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) Stock

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) COO Eric Venker sold 100,000 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $1,065,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 896,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,551,654.85. The trade was a 10.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Eric Venker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 13th, Eric Venker sold 218,041 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $2,271,987.22.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Eric Venker sold 100,000 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total transaction of $1,128,000.00.

On Monday, December 30th, Eric Venker sold 177,704 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total transaction of $2,050,704.16.

On Friday, December 27th, Eric Venker sold 176,900 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total value of $2,090,958.00.

On Friday, December 20th, Eric Venker sold 100,000 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total value of $1,149,000.00.

NASDAQ:ROIV opened at $10.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of -70.66 and a beta of 1.25. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $13.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.60.

Roivant Sciences ( NASDAQ:ROIV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. Roivant Sciences had a negative net margin of 119.54% and a negative return on equity of 14.05%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ROIV. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Roivant Sciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.08.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in Roivant Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $181,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,411,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,528,000 after buying an additional 104,288 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,992,000. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new position in Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,788,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 98.7% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 32,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 15,918 shares during the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

