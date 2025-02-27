Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, April 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 7th.
Escalade has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.3% annually over the last three years.
Escalade Price Performance
ESCA traded down $0.96 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.77. The stock had a trading volume of 8,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,454. The stock has a market cap of $204.96 million, a PE ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 3.45. Escalade has a one year low of $12.34 and a one year high of $16.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.96 and a 200-day moving average of $14.44.
About Escalade
Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, imports, and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company provides various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.
