Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, April 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 7th.

Escalade has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.3% annually over the last three years.

Escalade Price Performance

ESCA traded down $0.96 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.77. The stock had a trading volume of 8,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,454. The stock has a market cap of $204.96 million, a PE ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 3.45. Escalade has a one year low of $12.34 and a one year high of $16.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.96 and a 200-day moving average of $14.44.

About Escalade

Escalade ( NASDAQ:ESCA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). Escalade had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $251.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Escalade will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, imports, and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company provides various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

