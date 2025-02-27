Establishment Labs’ (ESTA) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Stephens

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Stephens in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $52.00 target price on the stock. Stephens’ price target suggests a potential upside of 36.30% from the company’s current price.
Establishment Labs Stock Up 5.8 %
Shares of ESTA opened at $38.15 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 3.62. Establishment Labs has a 1 year low of $28.16 and a 1 year high of $60.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -14.79 and a beta of 1.12.
Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.34). Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 184.55% and a negative net margin of 46.13%. The business had revenue of $44.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.45 million. Analysts forecast that Establishment Labs will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Establishment Labs
Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under the Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander.
