Establishment Labs’ (ESTA) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Stephens

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Stephens in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $52.00 target price on the stock. Stephens’ price target suggests a potential upside of 36.30% from the company’s current price.

Establishment Labs Stock Up 5.8 %

Shares of ESTA opened at $38.15 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 3.62. Establishment Labs has a 1 year low of $28.16 and a 1 year high of $60.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -14.79 and a beta of 1.12.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.34). Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 184.55% and a negative net margin of 46.13%. The business had revenue of $44.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.45 million. Analysts forecast that Establishment Labs will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESTA. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Establishment Labs in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Establishment Labs by 1.8% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 35,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Establishment Labs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Establishment Labs by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 32,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Establishment Labs by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under the Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander.

