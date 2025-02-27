Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $36.06, but opened at $38.00. Establishment Labs shares last traded at $38.09, with a volume of 113,380 shares.

Separately, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Establishment Labs in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.40.

The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -16.33 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 3.62.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.34). Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 46.13% and a negative return on equity of 184.55%. The business had revenue of $44.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.45 million. Equities analysts predict that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ESTA. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Establishment Labs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Establishment Labs in the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Establishment Labs in the fourth quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its position in Establishment Labs by 236.4% during the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under the Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander.

