EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.340-3.450 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $889.0 million-$899.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $896.5 million.

EVTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of EVERTEC in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley raised EVERTEC from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EVERTEC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Shares of EVTC stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.27. 396,068 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,615. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. EVERTEC has a 12 month low of $28.76 and a 12 month high of $41.37.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 10.20%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EVERTEC will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is presently 15.63%.

In other EVERTEC news, EVP Miguel Vizcarrondo sold 8,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.09, for a total transaction of $276,913.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,883,362.35. This represents a 6.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel Brignardello sold 3,842 shares of EVERTEC stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $138,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,316. This trade represents a 10.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,308 shares of company stock valued at $2,440,112. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business and financial technology in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Latin America Payments and Solutions; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

