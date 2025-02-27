Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.40 and last traded at $9.48, with a volume of 2927141 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.47.

Several research analysts recently commented on EVH shares. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Evolent Health from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $39.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Evolent Health from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Evolent Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.79.

The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 1.45.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.35). Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a positive return on equity of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $646.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.92 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Evolent Health, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Evolent Health by 138.1% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 202,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Evolent Health by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Evolent Health by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 11,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the period.

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers specialty care management services in oncology, cardiology, and musculoskeletal markets in the United States. The company provides platform for health plan administration and value-based business infrastructure. It offers administrative services, such as health plan services, pharmacy benefits management, risk management, analytics and reporting, and leadership and management; and Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows, and engages patients.

