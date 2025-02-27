Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Sold by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 58.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cavalier Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,245,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Longbow Finance SA bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth about $2,688,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,340,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,178,000. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 5,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FICO stock opened at $1,867.49 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,900.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,976.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.60 billion, a PE ratio of 85.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.39. Fair Isaac Co. has a one year low of $1,105.65 and a one year high of $2,402.51.

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.21 by ($2.06). Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 53.40% and a net margin of 30.66%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fair Isaac news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 139 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,964.42, for a total transaction of $273,054.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,867,832.76. This trade represents a 5.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 6,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,804.23, for a total transaction of $10,843,422.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,138 shares in the company, valued at $76,026,643.74. This trade represents a 12.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,170 shares of company stock valued at $27,132,248. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FICO shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Fair Isaac from $2,650.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Fair Isaac from $2,275.00 to $2,175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,500.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2,150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $2,040.00 to $2,170.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,088.15.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

