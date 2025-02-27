Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FOLGF) Short Interest Update

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FOLGF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 164,800 shares, a growth of 800.5% from the January 31st total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 761,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:FOLGF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.09. 563,856 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,639. Falcon Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.07.

Falcon Oil & Gas Company Profile

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration and development of unconventional oil and gas assets in Australia, South Africa, and Hungary. The company holds 22.5% interests in three exploration permits covering an area of approximately 1 million net acres in the Beetaloo Sub-basin, Northern Territory, Australia.

