Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) Short Interest Up 650.5% in February

Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 612,400 shares, a growth of 650.5% from the January 31st total of 81,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 660,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Farmer Bros. Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Farmer Bros. stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $3.00. 475,733 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,074,967. Farmer Bros. has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $3.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.09.

Get Farmer Bros. alerts:

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.18. Farmer Bros. had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 27.45%. On average, analysts expect that Farmer Bros. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Farmer Bros. in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Report on FARM

Institutional Trading of Farmer Bros.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farmer Bros. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in Farmer Bros. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Farmer Bros. during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Farmer Bros. by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Farmer Bros. in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.48% of the company’s stock.

Farmer Bros. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the roasting, wholesale, equipment servicing, and distribution of coffee, tea, and other allied products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, and syrups and sauces, as well as coffee filters, cups, sugar, and creamers; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and other blender-based beverages and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Farmer Bros. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmer Bros. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.