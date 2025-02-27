Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRCOY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,100 shares, a drop of 86.8% from the January 31st total of 251,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 130,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Fast Retailing Trading Up 2.2 %

OTCMKTS:FRCOY traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.96. 50,341 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,755. Fast Retailing has a 1 year low of $24.57 and a 1 year high of $37.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.55.

Fast Retailing (OTCMKTS:FRCOY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Fast Retailing Company Profile

Fast Retailing Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an apparel designer and retailer in Japan and internationally. The company operates through UNIQLO Japan, UNIQLO International, GU, and Global Brands segments. It manufactures and retails clothing for men, women, children, and babies, as well as offers shoes and other goods and items.

