FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 41.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,573 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 13,669 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $5,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 88 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 72.7% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on FDX. Raymond James lowered shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $311.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on FedEx from $368.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on FedEx from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $321.87.

Insider Activity

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $276.06 per share, with a total value of $91,927.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,927.98. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John W. Dietrich bought 1,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $273.98 per share, for a total transaction of $273,980.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,484,176.66. This represents a 12.40 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Price Performance

FedEx stock opened at $256.09 on Thursday. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $239.07 and a 1 year high of $313.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $269.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $277.65. The company has a market cap of $61.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.18.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.14 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.18%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

See Also

