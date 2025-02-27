Fee Only Financial Planning L.C. Has $10.52 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Fee Only Financial Planning L.C. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 6.8% of Fee Only Financial Planning L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Fee Only Financial Planning L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VB opened at $238.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $236.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.09. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $209.81 and a one year high of $263.35.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

