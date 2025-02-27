Feedback (LON:FDBK) Issues Earnings Results

Feedback (LON:FDBK – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (14.22) (($0.18)) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Feedback had a negative net margin of 279.16% and a negative return on equity of 39.71%.

Feedback Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of FDBK traded down GBX 0.14 ($0.00) on Thursday, hitting GBX 17.61 ($0.22). 41,130 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,859. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.77. Feedback has a 1 year low of GBX 16 ($0.20) and a 1 year high of GBX 152.92 ($1.94). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 18.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 31.70.

Get Feedback alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Feedback news, insider Philipp Prince sold 20,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 20 ($0.25), for a total transaction of £4,046.40 ($5,131.77). Corporate insiders own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

Feedback Company Profile

Feedback plc (AIM: FDBK) provides innovative software and systems through its trading subsidiary, Feedback Medical.

Feedback liberates data and knowledge from multiple healthcare IT systems and delivers better workflows to enable clinicians to communicate, collaborate and provide the best healthcare for their patients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Feedback Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Feedback and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.