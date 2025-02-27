FFT Wealth Management LLC Sells 454 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

FFT Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 38.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 739 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ANSS. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in ANSYS by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in ANSYS by 20.4% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 11,607 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 29.5% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,147 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 66,499 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,314,000 after buying an additional 11,560 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,108 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on ANSYS from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on ANSYS from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.62, for a total value of $67,324.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,154,606.60. This trade represents a 5.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

ANSS opened at $332.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $289.82 and a 12 month high of $363.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $342.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $333.49.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $882.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.46 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 12.69%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

