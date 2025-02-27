FFW Co. (OTCMKTS:FFWC) Plans $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

FFW Co. (OTCMKTS:FFWC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, March 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%.

FFW Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FFWC opened at $39.00 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.05. FFW has a one year low of $32.50 and a one year high of $40.25.

FFW (OTCMKTS:FFWC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter.

About FFW

FFW Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Crossroads Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company offers checking and savings accounts, overdraft protection, consumer credit cards, and reorder checks. Its loan products include home equity, auto, RV, boat, motorcycle, and personal loans; mortgage loans; agricultural loans; commercial real estate equipment financing; revolving lines of credit and standby letters of credit; and equipment leasing, as well as commercial lending services.

