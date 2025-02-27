Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Upgraded to “Sector Perform” at National Bankshares

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at National Bankshares from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a C$7.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$8.50. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.36% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$8.50 to C$6.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$7.46.

Shares of TSE FSZ traded down C$0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$6.46. 489,629 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,130. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.73, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Fiera Capital has a one year low of C$6.35 and a one year high of C$10.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$698.62 million, a PE ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$8.16 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.51.

In related news, insider FIERA CAPITAL S.E.C. sold 10,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.89, for a total value of C$93,028.60. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

