First Command Advisory Services Inc. Invests $63.77 Million in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 925,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,774,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.6% of First Command Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. First Command Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.16% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swmg LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Swmg LLC now owns 49,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 28,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 9,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of SPLG opened at $69.92 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $58.08 and a twelve month high of $72.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.76. The company has a market cap of $58.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 1.01.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

