First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Price Target Lowered to $304.00 at Guggenheim

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Guggenheim from $335.00 to $304.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock. Guggenheim’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 100.32% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FSLR. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on First Solar from $297.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho upgraded shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $218.00 to $259.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of First Solar in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America cut their price target on First Solar from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.63.

Shares of FSLR stock traded down $5.08 on Thursday, hitting $151.76. 790,438 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,425,860. The company’s fifty day moving average is $174.00 and its 200 day moving average is $199.08. First Solar has a 1-year low of $145.77 and a 1-year high of $306.77. The company has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by ($1.16). First Solar had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 32.41%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Solar will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 916 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank increased its position in First Solar by 4.1% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 1,385 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in First Solar by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 9,210 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 1.4% in the third quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 4,713 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

