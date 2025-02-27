First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FIIG) Stock Position Lifted by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FIIG – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc owned approximately 1.06% of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF worth $1,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 16.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 146,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 18,163 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 411,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,801,000 after purchasing an additional 54,299 shares during the period. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 463.4% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 302,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,460,000 after buying an additional 248,627 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF alerts:

First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of FIIG stock opened at $20.79 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.87. First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.91 and a fifty-two week high of $21.60.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Profile

The First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FIIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a broad portfolio of US investment grade, corporate debt securities. The portfolio aims for a dollar-weighted average maturity between three and ten years FIIG was launched on Aug 2, 2023 and is issued by First Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.