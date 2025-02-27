Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $2.92 Million Holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 52.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,900 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $2,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMH. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 359.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 3,136.2% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Performance

NYSE:AMH opened at $34.83 on Thursday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $34.01 and a 12-month high of $41.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.30.

American Homes 4 Rent Increases Dividend

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.30. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $436.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.02 million. Research analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMH shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Scotiabank lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.47.

Insider Transactions at American Homes 4 Rent

In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 3,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.49 per share, with a total value of $80,474.14. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 41,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,027,257.54. This represents a 8.50 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Bryan Smith sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total transaction of $1,512,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 125,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,746,924. The trade was a 24.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.05% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

