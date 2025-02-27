Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC raised its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 123.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 917 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 700.0% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Performance

Netflix stock opened at $990.06 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $945.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $827.46. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $542.01 and a 52 week high of $1,064.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.93, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,364 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $879.38, for a total value of $5,596,374.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,327.48. This trade represents a 96.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 48,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $896.60, for a total value of $43,362,265.80. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,212.40. This represents a 99.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 303,220 shares of company stock valued at $289,856,164. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $940.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Netflix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $975.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,175.00 target price (up from $1,000.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,040.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,021.70.

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

