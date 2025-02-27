Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC Sells 12,358 Shares of Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZT)

Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZT – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 177,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,358 shares during the period. Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF comprises about 1.9% of Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC owned about 3.58% of Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $4,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PZT. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 600,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,018,000 after buying an additional 14,203 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 29.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 8,342 shares in the last quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC now owns 20,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 4,383 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after acquiring an additional 31,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 112.1% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 27,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 14,364 shares during the period.

Get Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

PZT stock opened at $22.98 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.02. Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.15 and a 1-year high of $23.89.

About Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF

The PowerShares New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Portfolio (the Fund), formerly The PowerShares Insured New York Municipal Bond Portfolio, is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch New York Long-Term Core Plus Municipal Securities Index (Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in municipal securities that comprise the Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.