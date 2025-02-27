Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on the stock from $32.00 to $28.00. The stock had previously closed at $25.75, but opened at $22.81. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Forward Air shares last traded at $23.72, with a volume of 81,982 shares.
FWRD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Forward Air in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Forward Air from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Forward Air to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Forward Air presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.
Forward Air Stock Down 9.4 %
The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.62 and its 200 day moving average is $33.46. The company has a market cap of $675.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07.
About Forward Air
Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.
