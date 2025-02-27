FourThought Financial Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 15,863 Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,863 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 112.8% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 11,976,950 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $126,477,000 after purchasing an additional 6,348,185 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Ford Motor by 4.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 122,609,058 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,294,752,000 after buying an additional 5,270,562 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,456,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 420.2% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 6,042,820 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $63,812,000 after buying an additional 4,881,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 10,115,052 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $106,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.89.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

F opened at $9.48 on Thursday. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $9.10 and a twelve month high of $14.85. The stock has a market cap of $37.55 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.78 and its 200-day moving average is $10.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 3.18%. On average, analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 41.10%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

