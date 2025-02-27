FourThought Financial Partners LLC Invests $232,000 in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 141.7% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 3rd quarter worth $345,000. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 target price (down from $44.00) on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Friday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hilton Grand Vacations presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Hilton Grand Vacations Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock opened at $40.41 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.39 and its 200 day moving average is $39.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 45.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.85. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.21 and a 1 year high of $49.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

(Free Report)

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.