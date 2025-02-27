Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02, Zacks reports. Fox Factory had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 5.23%. Fox Factory updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.120-0.320 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 1.600-2.600 EPS.

Fox Factory Stock Performance

Shares of FOXF stock traded down $0.68 on Thursday, reaching $25.48. The stock had a trading volume of 783,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,574. Fox Factory has a 12 month low of $25.17 and a 12 month high of $54.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Fox Factory from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Fox Factory from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.33.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.

Featured Stories

