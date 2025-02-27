Franklin Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:EZBC) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Franklin Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:EZBC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 618,174 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 105% from the previous session’s volume of 301,308 shares.The stock last traded at $48.80 and had previously closed at $48.82.

Franklin Bitcoin ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Bitcoin ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Bitcoin ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. RPO LLC increased its stake in Franklin Bitcoin ETF by 49.2% during the third quarter. RPO LLC now owns 26,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Bitcoin ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Franklin Bitcoin ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Bitcoin ETF by 29.3% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 5,223 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin Bitcoin ETF Company Profile

The Franklin Bitcoin ETF (EZBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund seeks to replicate the performance of Bitcoin using a Benchmark Rate to determine its value. The fund does not directly invest in Bitcoin EZBC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Franklin Templeton.

