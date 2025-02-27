Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL) Shares Acquired by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,764 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned about 0.41% of Franklin Senior Loan ETF worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FLBL. Focus Financial Network Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. CacheTech Inc. raised its stake in Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 114.9% during the 3rd quarter. CacheTech Inc. now owns 32,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 17,621 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $109,000. TFB Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 9,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 448,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,880,000 after acquiring an additional 69,820 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin Senior Loan ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

FLBL opened at $24.29 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.30.

Franklin Senior Loan ETF Cuts Dividend

About Franklin Senior Loan ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1335 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

The Franklin Senior Loan ETF (FLBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SP\u002FLSTA US Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund is an actively managed fund investing in USD-denominated senior loans. FLBL was launched on May 30, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

