FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (BATS:YJUN) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

Posted by on Feb 27th, 2025

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its position in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (BATS:YJUNFree Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,225 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.78% of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in YJUN. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 26.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 149,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,414,000 after buying an additional 31,608 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 10.5% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 295,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,755,000 after buying an additional 28,035 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the third quarter worth $84,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the third quarter worth $352,000. Finally, Flagstar Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the third quarter worth $204,000.

FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June Stock Up 0.4 %

BATS:YJUN opened at $22.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.49 million, a P/E ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.26.

FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June (YJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the EFA ETF over a specific holding period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. YJUN was launched on Jun 18, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

