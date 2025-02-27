FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Boosts Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 300.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,824 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,868 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 6.9% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.4% during the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 0.5% during the third quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 5,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 28.2% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 4.9% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In other news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.65, for a total transaction of $825,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,721,666.90. This represents a 4.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 17,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total value of $1,623,709.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,709.62. This trade represents a 50.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 416,008 shares of company stock worth $44,854,958 over the last 90 days. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of ANET stock opened at $96.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $121.61 billion, a PE ratio of 43.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.54 and its 200-day moving average is $102.09. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.08 and a 1 year high of $133.57.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 40.72%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ANET has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.79.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

