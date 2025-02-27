FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Buys New Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co bought a new stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,857 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in shares of DexCom by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 150,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $11,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 1,104.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 81,091 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,306,000 after acquiring an additional 74,360 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in DexCom by 131.6% in the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares during the period. Brown Financial Advisors boosted its stake in DexCom by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Financial Advisors now owns 14,632 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,839 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its stake in DexCom by 250.5% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 750 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on DexCom from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. StockNews.com cut DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Redburn Atlantic raised DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Baird R W raised DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised DexCom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.06.

In other news, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 2,634 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total value of $228,920.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 268,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,347,850.04. This represents a 0.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total value of $181,641.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,259,244.66. This trade represents a 2.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,083 shares of company stock valued at $3,309,794 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $89.91 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.47. The firm has a market cap of $35.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.87, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.47. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.34 and a 52-week high of $142.00.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical device company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.05). DexCom had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 14.29%. As a group, research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

