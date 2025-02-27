FY2024 Earnings Estimate for MAZE Issued By Leerink Partnrs

Maze Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAZE – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Maze Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 25th. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Schwartz forecasts that the company will earn ($4.93) per share for the year. Leerink Partnrs currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Maze Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($7.60) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.07) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.63) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($2.52) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($2.72) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($3.17) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen raised shares of Maze Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim began coverage on Maze Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Maze Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Leerink Partners assumed coverage on Maze Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Maze Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

NASDAQ MAZE opened at $11.70 on Thursday. Maze Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $10.08 and a 1 year high of $17.00.

We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company harnessing the power of human genetics to develop novel, small molecule precision medicines for patients living with renal, cardiovascular and related metabolic diseases, including obesity. We are advancing a pipeline using our Compass platform, which allows us to identify and characterize genetic variants in disease and then link those variants to the biological pathways that drive disease in specific patient groups through a process we refer to as variant functionalization.

