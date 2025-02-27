GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) Shares Sold by Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,706 shares during the quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of GCM Grosvenor worth $2,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GCMG. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the third quarter valued at about $19,810,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 3.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,485,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,141,000 after buying an additional 87,010 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 232.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 70,565 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 86,424.6% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 59,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 59,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 56.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 113,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 41,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

GCMG has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of GCM Grosvenor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of GCM Grosvenor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of GCM Grosvenor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of GCM Grosvenor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.10.

Shares of GCMG stock opened at $13.89 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.10. GCM Grosvenor Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.31 and a 12 month high of $14.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 462.83 and a beta of 0.56.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). GCM Grosvenor had a negative return on equity of 101.23% and a net margin of 3.64%. Sell-side analysts forecast that GCM Grosvenor Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. GCM Grosvenor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,466.67%.

GCM Grosvenor Inc is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

