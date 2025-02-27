General Motors (NYSE:GM) Receives $59.71 Average Target Price from Analysts

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.71.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of General Motors from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

Get General Motors alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GM

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. bought 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.66 per share, for a total transaction of $607,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,751.24. The trade was a 700.12 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth $592,321,000. Amundi grew its holdings in General Motors by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 4,914,256 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $250,627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113,973 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 7,397,404 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $394,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104,528 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth $108,366,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in General Motors by 972.6% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,103,036 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $94,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Stock Up 3.6 %

GM stock opened at $48.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.98. General Motors has a 52-week low of $38.94 and a 52-week high of $61.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.40.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.17. General Motors had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 15.29%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

General Motors declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 26th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto manufacturer to reacquire up to 12.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.80%.

General Motors Company Profile

(Get Free Report

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.