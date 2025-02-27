General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,222 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,970 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in General Motors were worth $5,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Motors

In other news, Director Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. purchased 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.66 per share, with a total value of $607,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,751.24. The trade was a 700.12 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Motors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $48.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $48.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. General Motors has a 52 week low of $38.94 and a 52 week high of $61.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.33.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.17. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 3.21%. Equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

General Motors announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 26th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto manufacturer to reacquire up to 12.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Hsbc Global Res cut General Motors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on General Motors from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, HSBC cut General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.71.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

