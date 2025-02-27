GenTrust LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

GenTrust LLC reduced its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 934 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 88,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,660,000 after buying an additional 27,586 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 2,426 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Derivatives LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $4,205,000. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

TLT opened at $91.96 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.50. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $84.89 and a 52 week high of $101.64. The company has a market capitalization of $55.89 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3123 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

