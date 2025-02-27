GenTrust LLC Makes New $67.24 Million Investment in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

GenTrust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,490,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,239,000. NU accounts for 2.9% of GenTrust LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. GenTrust LLC owned about 0.14% of NU as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of NU by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NU in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of NU by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NU during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in NU during the 4th quarter worth $105,000. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NU. KeyCorp boosted their target price on NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on NU from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Itau BBA Securities cut NU from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on NU from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut NU from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $14.60 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NU currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.47.

Shares of NU stock opened at $11.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $54.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $16.15.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. NU had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 17.12%. On average, equities analysts expect that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

