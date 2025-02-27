GenTrust LLC Purchases 6,385 Shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

GenTrust LLC increased its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 367,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,385 shares during the quarter. iShares Bitcoin Trust makes up 0.8% of GenTrust LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. GenTrust LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Bitcoin Trust worth $19,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vienna Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 131.6% in the third quarter. Vienna Asset Management LLC now owns 26,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 15,137 shares during the period. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the third quarter valued at $656,000. Andina Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 131.0% in the 4th quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 17,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 9,728 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 38,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 9,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 157,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,967,000 after purchasing an additional 62,338 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Bitcoin Trust alerts:

iShares Bitcoin Trust Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust stock opened at $47.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.53. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 12-month low of $28.23 and a 12-month high of $61.75.

About iShares Bitcoin Trust

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.